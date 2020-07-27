Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Quest Diagnostics (DGX).

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Francois Brisebois from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.92, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Brisebois is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 37.8% success rate. Brisebois covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Kala Pharmaceuticals, GW Pharma, and Otonomy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $30.75, which is a 134.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Wells Fargo analyst Dan Leonard maintained a Hold rating on Quest Diagnostics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $124.98, close to its 52-week high of $131.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Leonard is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 62.6% success rate. Leonard covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Mettler-Toledo, and IQVIA Holdings.

Quest Diagnostics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $138.60, which is an 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 14, Credit Suisse also assigned a Hold rating to the stock with a $128.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on DGX: