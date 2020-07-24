Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN) with bullish sentiments.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma, with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.30, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 43.6% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.75, which is a 145.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 17, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

Miragen Therapeutics (MGEN)

In a report released today, Liana Moussatos from Wedbush reiterated a Buy rating on Miragen Therapeutics, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 50.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Miragen Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50, implying a 245.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 21, Brookline Capital Markets also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $6.00 price target.

