Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Entera Bio (ENTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Entera Bio (ENTX) with bullish sentiments.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger assigned a Buy rating to Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $20.41, close to its 52-week high of $20.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 53.1% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aerie Pharma with a $27.25 average price target, a 33.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

Entera Bio (ENTX)

In a report released yesterday, Jason McCarthy from Maxim Group assigned a Buy rating to Entera Bio, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.49, close to its 52-week high of $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 59.4% and a 60.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

Entera Bio has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

