Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aerie Pharma (AERI) and Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL) with bullish sentiments.

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Aerie Pharma today and set a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.72, close to its 52-week low of $10.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -9.8% and a 32.9% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Sarepta Therapeutics, and Revance Therapeutics.

Aerie Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.33, representing a 106.6% upside. In a report issued on May 1, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (COLL)

In a report released today, Serge Belanger from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Collegium Pharmaceutical, with a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 38.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Collegium Pharmaceutical is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $34.20, representing a 61.8% upside. In a report issued on May 11, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

