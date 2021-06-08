Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aerie Pharma (AERI) and AngioDynamics (ANGO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Aerie Pharma (AERI) and AngioDynamics (ANGO).

Aerie Pharma (AERI)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Aerie Pharma yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.9% and a 42.9% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aerie Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $27.25.

AngioDynamics (ANGO)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on AngioDynamics. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.01, close to its 52-week high of $25.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.9% and a 72.2% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Edwards Lifesciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for AngioDynamics with a $24.00 average price target.

