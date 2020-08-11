Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) and Pharming Group (OtherPHGUF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) and Pharming Group (PHGUF) with bullish sentiments.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.77.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 48.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $16.20, implying a 132.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Pharming Group (PHGUF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Pharming Group yesterday and set a price target of EUR3.10. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 55.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pharming Group with a $3.64 average price target.

