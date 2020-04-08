Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) and Nabriva (NBRV)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) and Nabriva (NBRV).

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $5.29.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 45.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Nabriva (NBRV)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham downgraded Nabriva to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.53, close to its 52-week low of $0.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -6.6% and a 36.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Nabriva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.