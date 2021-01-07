Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) and Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) and Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC) with bullish sentiments.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

LifeSci Capital analyst Sam Slutsky maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics yesterday and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 22.7% and a 66.0% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Cogent Biosciences, and Sierra Oncology.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.80, implying a 100.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 22, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

Logicbio Therapeutics (LOGC)

William Blair analyst Raju Prasad maintained a Buy rating on Logicbio Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 62.1% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Logicbio Therapeutics.

