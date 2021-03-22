Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE) and Acer Therapeutics (ACER).

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Edward White maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.31.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 58.1% and a 60.8% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Silverback Therapeutics, and Karyopharm Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Aeglea Biotherapeutics with a $14.33 average price target, a 73.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Acer Therapeutics today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Acer Therapeutics.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.