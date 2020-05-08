Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE), ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) with bullish sentiments.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics (AGLE)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Aeglea Biotherapeutics, with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.87.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.4% and a 52.6% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aeglea Biotherapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $15.50, which is a 99.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 4, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $12.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.34, close to its 52-week high of $53.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 47.2% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $59.58 average price target, representing a 20.1% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -18.3% and a 25.4% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adamas Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.