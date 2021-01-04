Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ADMA Biologics (ADMA), Roche Holding AG (OtherRHHVF) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on ADMA Biologics (ADMA), Roche Holding AG (RHHVF) and Irhythm Technologies (IRTC).

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.95, close to its 52-week low of $1.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 59.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Protalix Biotherapeutics, and NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ADMA Biologics with a $7.57 average price target.

Roche Holding AG (RHHVF)

In a report issued on December 31, Richard Vosser from J.P. Morgan downgraded Roche Holding AG to Hold, with a price target of CHF345.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $339.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Vosser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 61.4% success rate. Vosser covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Molecular Partners AG, Roche Holding, and Sanofi.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Roche Holding AG with a $416.12 average price target.

Irhythm Technologies (IRTC)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia maintained a Hold rating on Irhythm Technologies today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $237.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 56.4% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Irhythm Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $232.83.

