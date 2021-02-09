Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ADMA Biologics (ADMA), Immunovant (IMVT) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ADMA Biologics (ADMA), Immunovant (IMVT) and Mirum Pharmaceuticals (MIRM) with bullish sentiments.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics on March 26 and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.74.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 78.0% and a 73.5% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and SELLAS Life Sciences Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ADMA Biologics with a $7.76 average price target, implying a 195.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Immunovant (IMVT)

In a report issued on February 1, Sam Slutsky from LifeSci Capital maintained a Buy rating on Immunovant, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Slutsky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.8% and a 58.8% success rate. Slutsky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Catalyst Biosciences, and Cogent Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Immunovant is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $43.89, implying a 79.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 2, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

