Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ADMA Biologics (ADMA), Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Thermo Fisher (TMO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ADMA Biologics (ADMA), Cytokinetics (CYTK) and Thermo Fisher (TMO) with bullish sentiments.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.6% and a 58.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Turning Point Therapeutics, and Black Diamond Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ADMA Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cytokinetics (CYTK)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cytokinetics, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.35, close to its 52-week high of $25.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.9% and a 51.7% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cytokinetics with a $30.40 average price target.

Thermo Fisher (TMO)

In a report released today, Stephen Unger from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Thermo Fisher, with a price target of $415.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $382.27, close to its 52-week high of $386.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.3% and a 76.9% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, PerkinElmer, and NeoGenomics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Thermo Fisher with a $377.33 average price target, implying a 1.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Cowen & Co. also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $380.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.