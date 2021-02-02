Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ADMA Biologics (ADMA), Concert Pharma (CNCE) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ADMA Biologics (ADMA), Concert Pharma (CNCE) and Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG) with bullish sentiments.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 36.8% and a 72.3% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Protalix Biotherapeutics, NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ADMA Biologics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.74, representing a 229.4% upside. In a report issued on January 19, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

In a report released today, Esther Hong from Berenberg Bank maintained a Buy rating on Concert Pharma, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Hong is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.9% and a 45.2% success rate. Hong covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aldeyra Therapeutics, Aprea Therapeutics, and Spero Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Concert Pharma with a $14.00 average price target, implying a 127.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $13.00 price target.

Interpace Diagnostics Group (IDXG)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Interpace Diagnostics Group, with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 73.6% and a 63.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as HTG Molecular Diagnostics, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Interpace Diagnostics Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

