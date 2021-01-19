Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and Hill-Rom (HRC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ADMA Biologics (ADMA) and Hill-Rom (HRC) with bullish sentiments.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Buy rating on ADMA Biologics today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 45.8% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ADMA Biologics with a $7.76 average price target, implying a 257.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 4, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.00 price target.

Hill-Rom (HRC)

Raymond James analyst Lawrence Keusch maintained a Buy rating on Hill-Rom today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Keusch is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 72.8% success rate. Keusch covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Baxter International, and Intuitive Surgical.

Hill-Rom has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.00.

