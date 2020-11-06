Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Addus Homecare (ADUS), Bausch Health Companies (BHC) and Perrigo Company (PRGO)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Addus Homecare (ADUS), Bausch Health Companies (BHC) and Perrigo Company (PRGO).

Addus Homecare (ADUS)

In a report issued on November 3, Frank Morgan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Addus Homecare, with a price target of $136.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $105.83, close to its 52-week high of $117.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Morgan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 65.9% success rate. Morgan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Fresenius Medical Care, Acadia Healthcare, and The Ensign Group.

Addus Homecare has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $120.14, which is a 10.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, Raymond James also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $125.00 price target.

Bausch Health Companies (BHC)

In a report issued on November 3, Douglas Miehm from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Bausch Health Companies, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $16.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Miehm has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 36.8% success rate. Miehm covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, Knight Therapeutics, and Medical Facilities.

Bausch Health Companies has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.18, which is a 59.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Wells Fargo also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Perrigo Company (PRGO)

RBC Capital analyst Randall Stanicky maintained a Buy rating on Perrigo Company on November 4 and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Stanicky ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.7% and a 34.7% success rate. Stanicky covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Aquestive Therapeutics, and Eagle Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Perrigo Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $56.00.

