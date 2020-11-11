Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Addus Homecare (ADUS) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Addus Homecare (ADUS) and BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Addus Homecare (ADUS)

In a report released today, John Ransom from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Addus Homecare, with a price target of $125.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 64.7% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Tenet Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Addus Homecare is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $120.20, implying a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 3, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $136.00 price target.

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO)

Raymond James analyst Dane Leone maintained a Buy rating on BridgeBio Pharma today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Leone is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 65.2% success rate. Leone covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Adverum Biotechnologies, and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BridgeBio Pharma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.67, which is a 27.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

