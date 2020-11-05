Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) and Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) and Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) with bullish sentiments.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 41.8% and a 54.2% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Actinium Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adaptimmune Therapeutics with a $10.00 average price target.

Heron Therapeutics (HRTX)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Buy rating on Heron Therapeutics today and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 38.7% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Collegium Pharmaceutical, and KalVista Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Heron Therapeutics with a $27.20 average price target, implying a 57.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

