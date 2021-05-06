Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) and Axcella Health (AXLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP) and Axcella Health (AXLA) with bullish sentiments.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

In a report released today, Soumit Roy from JonesTrading reiterated a Buy rating on Adaptimmune Therapeutics, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.98, close to its 52-week low of $3.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 46.4% and a 46.8% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Monopar Therapeutics Inc, and Aeglea Biotherapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adaptimmune Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.00.

Axcella Health (AXLA)

Wedbush analyst Liana Moussatos reiterated a Buy rating on Axcella Health today and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Moussatos is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.0% and a 41.3% success rate. Moussatos covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Axcella Health has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.75.

