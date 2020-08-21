Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Adamis Pharma (ADMP) and Medtronic (MDT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Adamis Pharma (ADMP) and Medtronic (MDT).

Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur reiterated a Hold rating on Adamis Pharma yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.3% and a 41.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, ANI Pharmaceuticals, and Antares Pharma.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adamis Pharma with a $1.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Medtronic (MDT)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Medtronic. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $100.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 70.9% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Merit Medical Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Tandem Diabetes Care.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medtronic with a $112.65 average price target, a 12.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Piper Sandler also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on MDT: