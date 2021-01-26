Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Adamis Pharma (ADMP) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Adamis Pharma (ADMP) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).

Adamis Pharma (ADMP)

Raymond James analyst Elliot Wilbur maintained a Hold rating on Adamis Pharma today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 46.6% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Adamis Pharma has an analyst consensus of Hold.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

In a report released today, Jayson Bedford from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Johnson & Johnson. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $170.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedford is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 73.2% success rate. Bedford covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Merit Medical Systems, and Integra Lifesciences.

Johnson & Johnson has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $177.00.

