Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) and Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) and Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) with bullish sentiments.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

In a report released today, Ram Selvaraju from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, Biospecifics Technologies, and Springworks Therapeutics.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75, a 98.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Northland Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.50 price target.

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Motus Gi Holdings, with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $0.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 48.7% and a 46.0% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Motus Gi Holdings with a $2.28 average price target.

