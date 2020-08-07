Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) and Editas Medicine (EDIT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) and Editas Medicine (EDIT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS)

Needham analyst Serge Belanger maintained a Hold rating on Adamas Pharmaceuticals today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Belanger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 40.4% success rate. Belanger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, KalVista Pharmaceuticals, and Collegium Pharmaceutical.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Editas Medicine (EDIT)

In a report released today, Jay Olson from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Editas Medicine. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $34.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 39.6% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Editas Medicine is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.00, implying a 37.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 24, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on EDIT: