Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acutus Medical (AFIB) and Generation Bio (GBIO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acutus Medical (AFIB) and Generation Bio (GBIO) with bullish sentiments.

Acutus Medical (AFIB)

BTIG analyst Marie Thibault reiterated a Buy rating on Acutus Medical today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.47, close to its 52-week low of $15.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Thibault is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 86.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Thibault covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Establishment Labs Holdings, Varian Medical Systems, and Irhythm Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acutus Medical is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.67.

Generation Bio (GBIO)

In a report released today, Raju Prasad from William Blair initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Generation Bio. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Prasad is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 61.4% success rate. Prasad covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, and Rocket Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Generation Bio with a $50.00 average price target, representing a 47.0% upside. In a report released today, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

