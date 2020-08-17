Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), Sanofi (OtherSNYNF) and Navidea (NAVB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM), Sanofi (SNYNF) and Navidea (NAVB) with bullish sentiments.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 56.1% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $65.00.

Sanofi (SNYNF)

In a report released today, Keyur Parekh from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Sanofi, with a price target of EUR103.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $100.00.

Parekh has an average return of 3.1% when recommending Sanofi.

According to TipRanks.com, Parekh is ranked #3542 out of 6889 analysts.

Sanofi has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $124.07, implying a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR105.00 price target.

Navidea (NAVB)

In a report released today, Vernon Bernardino from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Navidea, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 35.9% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, Aridis Pharmaceuticals, and Phio Pharmaceuticals.

Navidea has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.50, which is a 90.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 14, Maxim Group also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

