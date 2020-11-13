Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) and VolitionRX (VNRX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) and VolitionRX (VNRX) with bullish sentiments.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

Maxim Group analyst Jason McCarthy assigned a Buy rating to Actinium Pharmaceuticals yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.18.

According to TipRanks.com, McCarthy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 50.6% success rate. McCarthy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Appili Therapeutics Inc Class A, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics, and Interpace Diagnostics Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Actinium Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $38.75, implying a 222.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, Alliance Global Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

VolitionRX (VNRX)

Oppenheimer analyst Mark Breidenbach maintained a Buy rating on VolitionRX today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.1% and a 44.0% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Arvinas Holding Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VolitionRX with a $7.67 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.