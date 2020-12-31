Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) and Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) and Codiak BioSciences (CDAK) with bullish sentiments.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

William Blair analyst Andy Hsieh reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals on December 29. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Hsieh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 16.8% and a 60.5% success rate. Hsieh covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Nektar Therapeutics, Beyondspring, and ImmunoGen.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.75, which is a 366.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Codiak BioSciences (CDAK)

William Blair analyst Matt Phipps reiterated a Buy rating on Codiak BioSciences yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Phipps is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 39.1% success rate. Phipps covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phasebio Pharmaceuticals, Pieris Pharmaceuticals, and Atara Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Codiak BioSciences with a $30.00 average price target, representing a 5.3% upside. In a report released today, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

