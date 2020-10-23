Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) and Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM) and Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN) with bullish sentiments.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (ATNM)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Joseph Pantginis reiterated a Buy rating on Actinium Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.8% and a 49.0% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Actinium Pharmaceuticals with a $43.33 average price target, representing a 255.7% upside. In a report issued on October 13, JonesTrading also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals (ASLN)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Aslan Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 37.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, HTG Molecular Diagnostics, and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals.

Aslan Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.00.

