Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV), Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) and Vaxcyte (PCVX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV), Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT) and Vaxcyte (PCVX) with bullish sentiments.

Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 36.1% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Achieve Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $43.75, implying a 373.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

In a report released today, Carl Byrnes from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Opiant Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.30, close to its 52-week low of $6.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Byrnes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.9% and a 28.3% success rate. Byrnes covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

Opiant Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.00.

Vaxcyte (PCVX)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to Vaxcyte today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $37.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.1% and a 45.5% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Vaxcyte has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.00.

