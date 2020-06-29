Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) and Intercept Pharma (ICPT).

Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.40, close to its 52-week low of $0.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 33.6% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Achieve Life Sciences is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.00.

Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Intercept Pharma, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $46.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 44.4% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $134.29, implying a 184.2% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

