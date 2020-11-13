Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acer Therapeutics (ACER) and BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acer Therapeutics (ACER) and BioNano Genomics (BNGO) with bullish sentiments.

Acer Therapeutics (ACER)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ram Selvaraju reiterated a Buy rating on Acer Therapeutics today and set a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Selvaraju is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.1% and a 54.1% success rate. Selvaraju covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biospecifics Technologies, Springworks Therapeutics, and Protalix Biotherapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acer Therapeutics with a $10.00 average price target.

BioNano Genomics (BNGO)

In a report released today, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on BioNano Genomics, with a price target of $1.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.57.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.6% and a 51.7% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BioNano Genomics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.55.

