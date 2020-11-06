Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acelrx (ACRX) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acelrx (ACRX) and Theravance Biopharma (TBPH) with bullish sentiments.

Acelrx (ACRX)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Buy rating on Acelrx today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 33.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acelrx is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.28, a 131.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

In a report released today, Alan Carr from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Theravance Biopharma, with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 43.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Theravance Biopharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.50.

