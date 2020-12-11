Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acelrx (ACRX), Alkermes (ALKS) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Acelrx (ACRX), Alkermes (ALKS) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV).

Acelrx (ACRX)

In a report released today, Ed Arce from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Acelrx, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.9% and a 43.1% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Acelrx with a $6.00 average price target.

Alkermes (ALKS)

In a report released today, Douglas Tsao from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Hold rating on Alkermes, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $20.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 52.2% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Protagonist Therapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Alkermes is a Hold with an average price target of $20.29.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (KALV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on KalVista Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $17.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.0% and a 52.4% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, and Phasebio Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on KalVista Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $31.00, which is a 70.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Needham also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

