Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), Savara (SVRA) and Nabriva (NBRV)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), Savara (SVRA) and Nabriva (NBRV).

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Acceleron Pharma, with a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $109.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 37.9% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acceleron Pharma with a $127.17 average price target, representing a 12.7% upside. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $148.00 price target.

Savara (SVRA)

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. analyst Michael Higgins maintained a Hold rating on Savara today and set a price target of $1.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.12, close to its 52-week low of $0.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 33.3% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Armata Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Savara is a Hold with an average price target of $1.30.

Nabriva (NBRV)

Needham analyst Alan Carr maintained a Hold rating on Nabriva today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.49, close to its 52-week low of $0.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 43.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, and Crispr Therapeutics AG.

Nabriva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.50.

