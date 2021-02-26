Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), GenMark (GNMK) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN), GenMark (GNMK) and Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA) with bullish sentiments.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Edward White from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma, with a price target of $168.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $135.87, close to its 52-week high of $136.25.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 54.9% and a 59.1% success rate. White covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Karyopharm Therapeutics, and Silverback Therapeutics.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.63, which is a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $173.00 price target.

GenMark (GNMK)

Needham analyst Michael Matson reiterated a Buy rating on GenMark today and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Matson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.6% and a 70.7% success rate. Matson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Cardiovascular Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on GenMark is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00, implying a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 15, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

In a report released today, Yi Chen from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Kala Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 77.3% and a 61.3% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Kala Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $26.00, representing a 193.8% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

