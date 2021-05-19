Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and PolyPid (PYPD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and PolyPid (PYPD) with bullish sentiments.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.7% and a 48.7% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Acceleron Pharma with a $155.44 average price target, which is a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $168.00 price target.

PolyPid (PYPD)

In a report released today, Elliot Wilbur from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on PolyPid. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.54, close to its 52-week low of $8.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilbur is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -3.0% and a 43.7% success rate. Wilbur covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Amneal Pharmaceuticals, and Flexion Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PolyPid.

