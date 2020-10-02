Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) and Milestone Scientific (MLSS) with bullish sentiments.

Acceleron Pharma (XLRN)

In a report released today, Leland Gershell from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Acceleron Pharma, with a price target of $126.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $108.27, close to its 52-week high of $114.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Gershell is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 39.7% success rate. Gershell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Milestone Pharmaceuticals, BioMarin Pharmaceutical, and Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Acceleron Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $128.50, which is a 13.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 24, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific (MLSS)

Maxim Group analyst Anthony Vendetti reiterated a Buy rating on Milestone Scientific yesterday and set a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Vendetti is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 44.3% success rate. Vendetti covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ra Medical Systems, Sensus Healthcare, and CHF Solutions.

Milestone Scientific has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $4.00.

