Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Tilray (TLRY) and Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Tilray (TLRY) and Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Hold rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 49.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $59.22 average price target, implying a 56.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 27, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Tilray (TLRY)

Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic maintained a Hold rating on Tilray today and set a price target of $19.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.43, close to its 52-week low of $13.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1465 out of 5939 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tilray is a Hold with an average price target of $15.75, which is a 14.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Cowen & Co. also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $20.00 price target.

Aimmune Therapeutics (AIMT)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Derek Archila maintained a Hold rating on Aimmune Therapeutics today and set a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Archila is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.3% and a 41.4% success rate. Archila covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aimmune Therapeutics is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $49.50, representing an 113.5% upside. In a report issued on February 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

