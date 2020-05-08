Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Globus Medical (GMED) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Globus Medical (GMED) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Needham analyst Alan Carr assigned a Buy rating to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $49.34, close to its 52-week high of $53.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Carr is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 41.0% success rate. Carr covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Phathom Pharmaceuticals, and Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.58, implying a 20.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $56.00 price target.

Globus Medical (GMED)

In a report released today, Steven Lichtman from Oppenheimer assigned a Hold rating to Globus Medical, with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $47.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 50.4% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

Globus Medical has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $56.00.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

In a report released today, Michael Higgins from Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.93, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Higgins is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.2% and a 30.8% success rate. Higgins covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Eiger Biopharmaceuticals, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, and Achieve Life Sciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.75.

