Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), CytoDyn (OtherCYDY) and SI-Bone (SIBN)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), CytoDyn (CYDY) and SI-Bone (SIBN).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Needham analyst Joseph Stringer assigned a Buy rating to ACADIA Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Stringer is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 33.3% success rate. Stringer covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Crispr Therapeutics AG, and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $52.38, which is a 6.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

CytoDyn (CYDY)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Yi Chen reiterated a Hold rating on CytoDyn today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Chen is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 68.2% and a 57.4% success rate. Chen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings, Interpace Diagnostics Group, and HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

CytoDyn has an analyst consensus of Hold.

SI-Bone (SIBN)

Needham analyst David Saxon reiterated a Buy rating on SI-Bone today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Saxon is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 71.4% success rate. Saxon covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Irhythm Technologies, Globus Medical, and NuVasive.

SI-Bone has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.60, implying a 17.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $39.00 price target.

