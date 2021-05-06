Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Bruker (BRKR) and Rigel (RIGL)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Bruker (BRKR) and Rigel (RIGL).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Hold rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.40, close to its 52-week low of $19.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.6% and a 48.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.94, representing a 64.5% upside. In a report issued on April 25, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Bruker (BRKR)

In a report released today, Sung Ji Nam from BTIG reiterated a Buy rating on Bruker, with a price target of $80.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $69.01, close to its 52-week high of $71.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Nam is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 67.9% success rate. Nam covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Olink Holding, and Thermo Fisher.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Bruker with a $67.57 average price target.

Rigel (RIGL)

In a report released today, Joseph Pantginis from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Rigel, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Pantginis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 36.0% and a 54.5% success rate. Pantginis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Genetic Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, and Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Rigel is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

