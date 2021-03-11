Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) and Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL) with bullish sentiments.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Leerink Partners analyst Marc Goodman maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals on March 8. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $26.89, close to its 52-week low of $23.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Goodman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.1% and a 48.0% success rate. Goodman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Satsuma Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $44.56 average price target, representing a 74.0% upside. In a report issued on February 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

Leerink Partners analyst Joseph Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on BioMarin Pharmaceutical on March 8 and set a price target of $108.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.46, close to its 52-week low of $68.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 50.9% success rate. Schwartz covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Molecular Transport, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, and Mereo Biopharma Group Plc.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BioMarin Pharmaceutical with a $109.75 average price target, which is a 37.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $135.00 price target.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

In a report issued on March 9, Ami Fadia from Leerink Partners reiterated a Buy rating on Avadel Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadia is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 48.9% success rate. Fadia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Osmotica Pharmaceuticals, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Pacira Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Avadel Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.80, which is a 133.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

