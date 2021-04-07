Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and FibroGen (FGEN)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) and FibroGen (FGEN).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals received a Hold rating and a $18.00 price target from H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $20.64, close to its 52-week low of $20.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.7% and a 50.8% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.12, a 45.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a Buy rating on Atara Biotherapeutics today and set a price target of $78.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Newman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 47.9% success rate. Newman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Hutchison China MediTech, and Allogene Therapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.80.

FibroGen (FGEN)

In a report released today, Edwin Zhang from H.C. Wainwright downgraded FibroGen to Hold. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $34.64, close to its 52-week low of $30.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Zhang is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.2% and a 25.0% success rate. Zhang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Calliditas Therapeutics, Aldeyra Therapeutics, and Liminal BioSciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for FibroGen with a $55.80 average price target.

