Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) and Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT) and Cara Therapeutics (CARA).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 51.0% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Global Blood Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $55.23, implying a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Ed Arce maintained a Hold rating on Arcturus Therapeutics today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Arce is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 41.0% success rate. Arce covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals, and Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Arcturus Therapeutics with a $79.80 average price target, which is an 85.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Raymond James also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Cara Therapeutics (CARA)

In a report released today, Oren Livnat from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Cara Therapeutics, with a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Livnat is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 52.6% success rate. Livnat covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Collegium Pharmaceutical, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cara Therapeutics with a $36.25 average price target, which is a 91.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $35.00 price target.

