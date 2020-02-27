Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Theratechnologies (THTX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Theratechnologies (THTX) with bullish sentiments.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released yesterday, Cory Kasimov from J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, with a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Kasimov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 49.8% success rate. Kasimov covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Global Blood Therapeutics, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $59.14 average price target, implying a 44.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Theratechnologies (THTX)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe maintained a Buy rating on Theratechnologies yesterday and set a price target of C$13.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.42, close to its 52-week low of $2.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.0% and a 33.8% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, Cipher Pharmaceuticals, and Antibe Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Theratechnologies with a $42.66 average price target, a 1606.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $153.00 price target.

