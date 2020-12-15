Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and IsoRay (ISR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and IsoRay (ISR) with bullish sentiments.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

Mizuho Securities analyst Vamil Divan reiterated a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $69.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $52.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Divan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 46.4% success rate. Divan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, and Revance Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $59.40, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

IsoRay (ISR)

Oppenheimer analyst Suraj Kalia initiated coverage with a Buy rating on IsoRay today and set a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $0.42, close to its 52-week low of $0.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Kalia is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 53.5% success rate. Kalia covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Inspire Medical Systems, and Cardiovascular Systems.

IsoRay has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $1.13.

