Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Evolus (EOLS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Evolus (EOLS) with bullish sentiments.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Andrew Fein reiterated a Buy rating on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Fein is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.5% and a 50.3% success rate. Fein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as DBV Technologies SA – American, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, and Proteostasis Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $59.30 average price target.

Evolus (EOLS)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao reiterated a Buy rating on Evolus today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.29, close to its 52-week low of $9.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsao is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 53.9% success rate. Tsao covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Minerva Neurosciences, and Amag Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $28.83, which is a 188.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 5, Mizuho Securities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

