Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Concert Pharma (CNCE)

Companies in the Healthcare sector have received a lot of coverage today as analysts weigh in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Concert Pharma (CNCE).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 42.7% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Frequency Therapeutics.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.69, implying a 17.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 1, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $53.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Concert Pharma (CNCE)

Mizuho Securities analyst Difei Yang maintained a Buy rating on Concert Pharma today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.03, close to its 52-week low of $5.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -5.7% and a 32.3% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Magenta Therapeutics, and Sarepta Therapeutics.

Concert Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.60, implying a 153.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.