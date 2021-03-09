Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Cigna (CI)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Healthcare sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) and Cigna (CI) with bullish sentiments.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Danielle Brill from Raymond James downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to Buy, with a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Brill is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 54.2% success rate. Brill covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Sarepta Therapeutics, and SAGE Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $49.00 average price target, a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $63.00 price target.

Cigna (CI)

In a report released yesterday, John Ransom from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Cigna. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $234.86, close to its 52-week high of $237.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Ransom is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.3% and a 63.3% success rate. Ransom covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, AmerisourceBergen, and Oak Street Health.

Cigna has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $261.18, implying a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $254.00 price target.

