Analysts Offer Insights on Healthcare Companies: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) and SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE)

Analysts have been eager to weigh in on the Healthcare sector with new ratings on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD), Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) and SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE).

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (ACAD)

In a report released today, Sumant Kulkarni from Canaccord Genuity downgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to Hold, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.18, close to its 52-week low of $20.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Kulkarni is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 14.9% and a 46.7% success rate. Kulkarni covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co, Intra-Cellular Therapies, and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals with a $34.63 average price target, which is a 63.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Mizuho Securities also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $25.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Vernon Bernardino reiterated a Buy rating on Achieve Life Sciences today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $11.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Bernardino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.5% and a 41.1% success rate. Bernardino covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Citius Pharmaceuticals, ENDRA Life Sciences, and Tenax Therapeutics.

Achieve Life Sciences has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.33.

SeaSpine Holdings (SPNE)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kyle Rose maintained a Buy rating on SeaSpine Holdings yesterday and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Rose is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.7% and a 56.3% success rate. Rose covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Smith & Nephew Snats, and Alphatec Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for SeaSpine Holdings with a $26.00 average price target, a 43.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, BTIG also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $25.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SPNE: